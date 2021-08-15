Online Footage Shows 'Hundreds' of Afghans Fleeing to Airport as Taliban Enter Presidential Palace

The Taliban, an extremist military movement, has seized most of Afghan cities along with the country’s border areas, controlling all outposts. The airport in Kabul, captured on Sunday, is the only air traffic facility, and all commercial flights have reportedly been cancelled.

The recent entry of Taliban* militants into the Afghan capital of Kabul has prompted pandemonium at the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Sunday, with crowds of people heading outside terminals toward airplanes.

Numerous videos, shared on social media, show people with suitcases and bags rushing to get on planes that are taking away members of various foreign missions.

🚨 | NEW: Hundreds of Afghan citizens are at Kabul Airport in an attempt to find a way out of the country pic.twitter.com/mNiG578UIh — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) August 15, 2021

Chaos reigns at Kabul airport amid intense overflight of helicopters carrying members of foreign diplomatic missions pic.twitter.com/jKH4TUvXxJ — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) August 15, 2021

According to Associate Press, the jumble at the airport started on Saturday in anticipation of the Taliban's approach, with many in the city hoping to fly out of the country. The same day, all commercial flights from the airport were suspended, with only military aircraft allowed to fly.

NATO said in a statement on Sunday that it would continue carrying out operations at the Kabul airport to keep Afghanistan connected with the world, and to “facilitate and coordinate evacuations," according to a tweet from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Spoke with #UK PM @BorisJohnson and the Foreign Ministers of our Allies #Canada, #Denmark and #Netherlands on the situation in #Afghanistan. #NATO is helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) August 15, 2021

The US military have reportedly created a "human wall" and were firing into the air so as to drive back those seeking to illegally gain access to aircraft and secure the safe departure of American personnel.

US Forces have created a human wall at the Kabul airport right now to secure their aircrafts even as evacuation continues. Afghan citizens waiting helplessly on the other side for them to be rescued. Total chaos. #Aghanistan pic.twitter.com/2NE82VTNwJ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 15, 2021

#شاهد | إطلاق نار في الهواء من قبل جنود أمريكيين بمطار #كابل، في محاولة للسيطرة على آلاف الأفغان الراغبين بالهروب بعد سيطرة #طالبان. pic.twitter.com/k4jJZSejJB — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 15, 2021

On Sunday, the Taliban completed its takeover as the militants established control in the capital, prompting the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, to relinquish his power. So far, Islamic extremists have reportedly seized control of almost all of Afghanistan.

*The Taliban - a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries