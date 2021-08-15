'Legendary': Trump Slams Biden as Taliban Take Control of Afghanistan

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday commented on the recent withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, saying that the rapid seizure of the country by the Taliban is "one of the greatest defeats in American history."
"What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!" Trump posted to Telegram.
On Sunday, the Taliban seized complete control over the Afghan capital of Kabul, prompting the official president, Ashraf Ghani, to rapidly leave the country to avert "bloodshed." The city is currently operated by Taliban militants who earlier pledged to carry out a peaceful transition of power and maintain order.
Another 1,000 soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne was sent to Kabul on Sunday to facilitate the evacuation of US personnel and Afghans who assisted in the 20-year American war, according to ABC News. Currently, about 6,000 American military have been redeployed to Afghanistan.
Since the start of the US troop departure in early May, the Taliban has been successfully establishing control over the country, stirring criticism from those who claimed the change of power would bring Islamic extremists back to power.
