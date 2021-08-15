Video: Palestinians Protest in West Bank, Burning Installations of Star of David & Swastika

Palestinians have burned symbols of a swastika and the Star of David, while protesting an Israeli outpost in the so-called "night confusion," according to a video, posted on Twitter on Saturday.
The demonstrations against the Evyatar outpost near the West Bank town of Beita that started months ago are usually carried out at night with “night confusion units,” that burn tires, torchers and blow up improvised explosive devises.
One of the video shows a group of rioters burning a construction that has a shape of Star of David with a swastika symbol inside.
فعاليات الإرباك الليلي تتواصل على جبل صبيح في بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس وإشعال للإطارات المطاطية بالقرب من البؤرة الإستيطانية المقامة على أراضي الجبل pic.twitter.com/Lt2Dzh2i2j— فلسطين الآن (@paltimes2015) August 14, 2021
In addition, a footage of Saturday's protest reportedly shows Palestinians detonating a large explosive device in the area.
انفجار ضخم خلال فعاليات الإرباك الليلي التي انطلقت قبل قليل قرب البؤرة الاستيطانية في بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/KM9qe6oRP8— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 14, 2021
Palestinian protests against the Evyatar outpost continued even after Israeli authorities struck a deal with the settlers who agreed to abandon the settlement in exchange for leaving the temporary buildings untouched. Palestinians protesting the outpost say its territory is in private ownership of Palestinians from the neighboring Beita village. The government is currently surveying the land to determine its status.
