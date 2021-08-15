Lebanese Red Cross: At Least 20 People Dead, Several Injured After Fuel Tanker Explosion in Akkar

According to the Lebanese Red Cross, at least 20 people died in the explosion of a fuel tanker early on Sunday in Akkar, in northern Lebanon. Initial reports said that more that 7 people were injured.
The blast was said to appear in Tleil area of Akkar district. More than a hundred locals were injured in the explosion, according to Al-Arabiya.
Ambulances and law enforcement are currently deployed at the site, rushing to deliver the injured to hospitals. As the Lebanese Red Cross tweeted, At least 22 medical divisions are responding to the explosion.
⚠️Major Incident⚠️: 22 teams from the #Lebanese_Red_Cross are responding to an explosion of a fuel tanker in #Akkar. Our teams are working on transporting the wounded and the dead bodies to hospitals in the area. pic.twitter.com/Yg0vVTTDBX— Lebanese Red Cross (@RedCrossLebanon) August 15, 2021
Videos and photos have been shared in social media, depicting the tankers that caught fire, and the burn victims of the explosion.
ليس هناك ارقام دقيقة لاعداد ضحايا #كارثة_تليل في #عكار ولكن المصادر تشير الى انهم بالعشرات pic.twitter.com/hZVt3IjV2S— ﮼مـصـدر ﮼مسـؤول (@MMas2ool) August 15, 2021
⭕️#Lebanon: Video from #Akkar pic.twitter.com/tNFM7P6QDT— 🅻-🆃🅴🅰🅼 (@L_Team10) August 15, 2021
🚨🇱🇧#Lebanon: Dozens killed and dozens injured after a #Hezbollah oil tanker explodes in the village of al-Talil, Akkar. pic.twitter.com/Aao1gwI1kd— Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) August 15, 2021
