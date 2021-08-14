Death Toll From Flooding and Mudslides in Northern Turkey Reportedly Rises to 40 - Videos

On Friday, AFAD reported 30 people killed in the Black Sea coastal provinces.
As many as 34 people were killed in Kastamonu and six in Sinop, according to the media outlet. Nine others remain missing in Bartin. About 2,250 people have been evacuated.
Search and rescue efforts continued in the Turkish town of Bozkurt on Friday after extreme rainfall led to widespread flooding earlier in the week. Over 35 people have been evacuated from the town in the Kastamonu Province. #Turkey #Flooding pic.twitter.com/MEdLlUBUmG— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 14, 2021
These are devastating floods, and we’re thinking of everyone in their path.— Tired Earth (@Tiredearth) August 14, 2021
Dozens of cars swept away and people left stranded on a gas station roof amid deadly #flooding in northern #Turkey.#Tiredearth #ClimateCrisis #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/1MkVJ0Zcda
📹| 27 killed by #floods in #Turkey’s Black Sea region— EHA News (@eha_news) August 13, 2021
▪️Search and rescue operations continue in the area, over 600 people have been evacuated. Some 300 settlements are without electricity.
▪️Due to bridges collapse and damage to roads, traffic is blocked on several highways. pic.twitter.com/paecTEknWa
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared the three provinces disaster zones. Some 95% of locals have already been evacuated from the said regions. Search and rescue operations have begun, and damage assessment is underway.
