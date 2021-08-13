US Plunder of Syria Continues as 55 Vehicles Laden With Oil Smuggled Out of Energy-Starved Nation

55 vehicles including tankers loaded with oil and escort vehicles have made their way out of Syria into Iraq via the al-Waleed border crossing over the past 24 hours, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported.
On Friday, local sources on the ground in the countryside outside the town of al-Yarubiyah, al-Hasakah governorate told the news agency that a 25-vehicle convoy, including tankers, covered trucks and refrigerators was sent east to toward the border.
Before that, sources reported that 30 vehicles, including tankers, trucks and armoured vehicles, also made their way toward the al-Waleed checkpoint.
The Syrian government considers the al-Waleed crossing illegal, as it does not enjoy control of the frontier checkpoint on the ground.
Syrian media consistently report on the US smuggling activities, which in addition to oil occasionally sees the theft of food supplies. Eastern Syria is home to the vast majority of the country’s oil and gas riches, and serves as its breadbasket, and US forces and their allies have exploited the region as best as they can and blocked its return to the Damascus government for over than four years.
Robbed of these territories and deprived of the energy and food self-sufficiency that it enjoyed prior to the start of the foreign-backed civil war in 2011, Syria has depended on Iran and Russia for fuel and food assistance in recent years as it rebuilds from the war.
The US presence in eastern Syria has no basis in international law, but the Biden administration has no plans to remove its “footprint” from the country, according to senior administration officials speaking to Politico late last month. Damascus has repeatedly demanded that all foreign forces not explicitly invited into the country by its legitimate government, including US and Turkey, plus Israeli forces occupying Syrian Golan, leave the areas they are occupying immediately.
The US is estimated to have about 900 troops, including Green Beret special forces, in Syria at the moment.
Earlier this summer, during a visit to an industrial park outside Damascus, Syrian President Bashar Assad assured his compatriots that Syria would eventually overcome all difficulties facing it and restore its industrial base, notwithstanding current difficulties caused, among other things, by crushing Western sanctions.
