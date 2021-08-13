Israeli Military Downs Hamas Drone From Gaza - Photo

IDF shared a photo of the drone on Twitter.
PICTURED: Hamas drone that crossed on Wednesday from Gaza into Israeli airspace, which was monitored and downed by our troops.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 13, 2021
We will continue to prevent any attempt to harm Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/t04sOaudUx
Reports indicate that the drone was being monitored by Israel before it was eventually shot down.
The Sunni militant organisation of Hamas controls Palestine's Gaza Strip and is in a protracted conflict with Israel. Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has been under a blockade imposed by Egypt and Israel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)