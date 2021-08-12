US Will Send 3,000 Troops to Afghanistan to Assist in Departure of Embassy Staff, Pentagon Reveals

Earlier, the US State Department ordered the evacuation of staff at the US embassy in Afghanistan in light of the "security conditions" being posed by the increasing control by the Taliban. Officials, however, have also stressed that the move it part of ongoing withdrawal procedures from the war-torn nation.

The US Department of Defense revealed on Thursday that it will be sending approximately 3,000 US troops to Afghanistan as part of the branch's efforts to assist in the departure of diplomats and other American civilians in the country.

The Thursday revelation was announced by Pentagon spokesperson Adm. John Kirby, who also informed reporters that the additional troops would be on top of the 650 US troops already stationed in Afghanistan.

Kirby explained that 3,000 troops would be deployed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport over the "next few days," and that a reserve force of 3,500 to 4,000 will stage out of Kuwait.

"This is about prudent preparations," the admiral underscored when asked about the troop figures. "We believe it’s appropriate to the security situation."

Kirby further explained that officials are anticipating the possibility of undertaking airlifting measures in order to quicken withdrawal procedures for diplomats, as well as applicants for the newly-launched visa process in Afghanistan.

When asked whether Kabul airport would be used as a headquarters to stage airstrikes, Kirby rejected the notion and emphasized that "there is no planning and no discussion of using Hamid Karzai International Airport as a base for conducting airstrikes in and around Afghanistan."

