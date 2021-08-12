The Druze of the Golan Heights Start Viewing Israel as Their Home, Here's Why

Up until the eruption of the Arab Spring in 2011, only 1,500 out of some 20,000 Druze residents of the area had assumed Israeli citizenship. Now their number is growing, and the reason for this is a generation gap and the civil war that's still raging in Syria.

The Druze, a group that practices a religion that split from the Shiite Islam in the 11th century, make slightly less than two percent of Israel's population.

Since the establishment of the Jewish state in 1948, most of the Druze population has been loyal to the country. They have been identifying themselves as "Druze" and "Israelis," they assumed Israeli citizenship and have been serving in the IDF, including in combat units, to protect the country.

Zero Loyalty

But there are some, who didn't relate to that narrative and preferred to scrap any connection to the Jewish state.

Buqataa is a tiny Druze village that houses less than 7,000 people. It is located on the Golan Heights and up until 1967, it was part of Syria. During the Six Day War, Israel conquered the area and subsequently offered citizenship to all of the region's residents. Not many yielded to these calls.

Out of 21,000 Druze currently living on the Golan Heights, only 1,500 had adopted Israeli citizenship by 2016.

Rafet, a resident of Buqataa, whose full name cannot be disclosed for security reasons, says it has to do with his community's fear of Syrian government reprisals.

"I was born in Israel but my father comes from Quneitra [the Syrian former capital of the annexed region - ed.]. We still have family across the border. We maintain ties with them, help them financially whenever possible and we are worried they might be hurt".

Throughout the years, the Druze community of the Golan Heights has strongly believed that "one day" the area would be given back to Syria. In 2008, there even were reports of a series of secret talks between Israel and the Syrian government that aimed at getting the ball rolling on that front.

If the area was to return to Syria, the future of the Golan Heights' Druze, who assumed Israeli citizenship, would be in danger, says Rafet, primarily because they would be perceived as traitors, who'd cooperated with the Israeli enemy. And this fear has been a deterrent for the community for years.

In fact, the deterrent was strong enough that the Druze of the Golan Heights did not serve in the army, they didn't vote in the elections, they burnt Israeli ID cards and refused to benefit from any medical or social services that Israel was willing to offer. Those who dared to go against the stream were punished by a boycott, which often meant a total isolation from the community.

Winds of Change

That, however, changed in March 2011, with the eruption of the Arab Spring in Syria.

The mass protests that swept Syria shattered the position of President Bashar al-Assad. The ongoing civil war has also claimed the lives of more than 200,000 people. Hundreds of thousands of others have been wounded. Millions have been displaced. Many have lost their jobs.

It was then, says Rafet, that many started to reconsider their positions on Syria, and it was then that they began mulling over the option of pledging loyalty to the Jewish state.

According to Israel's Ministry of the Interior, there has been a significant increase in the number of Druze from the Golan who have submitted papers for citizenship. In 2010, for example, before the upheaval in Syria, only two people had followed that path. Two years later the number grew, reaching 15. In 2016, nearly 90 people chose the option.

The Arab Spring has not been the only reason for the shift in attitude, and Rafet says that the change was also possible due to the gap in generations.

"Many young people, who were born here, take citizenship, they go and vote and they serve in the army. They don't want the Golan to be given back to Syria one day. They see themselves as part and parcel of Israel and they want to benefit from the services the state has to offer."

Rafet says he is one of them. He is still a minority in his village but he claims he has zero regrets about the moves he has taken.

"I look at what's happening in Syria, where people don't have food and money and I feel grateful that I am part of Israel. I guess with time, many in my village will follow suit."