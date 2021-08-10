Register
13:37 GMT10 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Israeli soldier fires on board the Israeli Navy Ship Lahav during a rare tour of Israel's offshore Leviathan gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

    Iran Accuses Israel of ‘Whitewashing Own Terrorism’ Against Commercial Ships Via Tanker Attack Claim

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083572066_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f132d2ecf74866be6fa08ed8f1b9892b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202108101083572097-iran-accuses-israel-of-whitewashing-own-terrorism-against-commercial-ships-via-tanker-attack-claim/

    Tensions in the Gulf region were ratcheted up dramatically in recent weeks following the deadly 29 July attack on the Mercer Street, an Israeli-managed oil tanker. Tel Aviv and its allies accused Iran of responsibility for the attack. Tehran denied the claims and warned the international community to be wary of Israeli “false flag operations.”

    Israel can’t “whitewash” its record of naval terrorism against Iran by throwing false accusations Tehran’s way over the Mercer Street incident, Zahra Ershadi, Iran’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, has suggested.

    “All such allegations [related to Mercer Street] are the repetition of fabrications pumped to media by the Israeli regime immediately after that incident. There is no irrefutable, verifiable and conclusive evidence to substantiate these grave accusations. What they are trying to portray as definite hard evidence are nothing but certain photos which prove nothing,” the diplomat said in a statement to the UN Security Council on Monday, in a likely reference to images released by US Central Command on Friday showing suspected damage to the tanker and the remains of supposed ‘Iranian’ drones.

    “Such accusations can in no way whitewash the terrorist acts of the Israeli regime against commercial navigation,” Ershadi said. “Only in less than two years, this regime has attacked over 10 commercial vessels carrying either oil or humanitarian goods in regional seas,” she added.

    The ten ships referred to by the diplomat are Iranian commercial vessels sent to energy-starved Syria over the past two years which were struck or otherwise sabotaged by the Israeli military while on route to their destination. US and Israeli media first reported on the sabotage attacks in March, with Iran indirectly confirming the veracity of the articles last week. Iran sent the emergency fuel supplies to Syria after Damascus was stripped of its erstwhile food and energy self-sufficiency by the US, which occupies large swathes of food and energy-rich eastern Syria together with local Kurdish forces.

    A satellite image shows the damaged Mercer Street Tanker moored off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, August 4, 2021
    © REUTERS / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
    Mercer Street Tanker Attack: UK Special Forces Group 'Sent to Yemen to Track Possible Perpetrators'
    In her remarks Monday, Ershadi alleged that “in addition to its policy of deception and fabrication, it is an open secret that Israel is the master in conducting false flag operations.”

    “Rather than playing victim and demonizing others, the Israeli regime must immediately stop all its irresponsible policies, aggressions and crimes,” the diplomat urged.

    Ershadi reiterated that Iran’s long coastlines along the strategically critical waterways of the Persian Gulf, the Hormuz Strait and the Sea of Oman, combined with the Islamic Republic’s own strong demand for maritime shipping as a major global oil and gas producing country, means that Iran “is highly interested in, and attaches great importance to, maritime security.” Iran, she suggested, has also expressed its readiness for enhanced regional and international cooperation in this field, and has demonstrated its commitments to the international fight against piracy via its decade plus-long deployment in the Indian Ocean and elsewhere.

    Ershadi suggested that the presence of naval forces of the countries now accusing Iran of involvement in the Mercer Street attack, which are not native to the Persian Gulf region,  are the main source of regional insecurity and instability, with “fabrications and false flag operations, including by Israel,” used “to justify [their] unwarranted presence or to invade regional countries.” The diplomat urged the Security to “live up to” its responsibilities and to “hold [the Israeli] regime accountable for all its unlawful practices.”

    Mercer Street Tensions

    Israel has accused Iran of responsibility for the deadly attack on the Mercer Street tanker in the Gulf of Oman, alleging that the attack, which killed the empty oil tanker’s Romanian national captain and a British national bodyguard who was also onboard, was struck by Iranian suicide drones. Iran rejected the allegations and warned that Gulf security was its “redline” that adversaries including are advised not to cross.

    The UN warned nations to avoid escalatory actions amid Israeli threats to strike Iran over the incident.

    In this July 10, 2014 file photo, then U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns, is shown in New Delhi, India. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen veteran diplomat William Burns to be his CIA director. Biden made the announcement on Monday.
    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    CIA Chief Visits Israel as US Reportedly Mulling Interim 'Alternatives' to Iran Nuclear Deal
    The Mercer Street incident comes amid fading hopes in the revival of the Iran nuclear deal amid the freezing of talks in Vienna on a possible US return to the landmark 2015 agreement. Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that the Biden administration is mulling ‘interim alternatives’ to the nuclear deal amid the stalled talks. Israel, which has spent years lobbying the US to get out of the nuclear deal, and months pushing it to stay out, recently warned that Iran may be just ‘months away’ from building a nuclear bomb. Tehran has long dismissed all claims that it seeks to pursue nuclear weapons, and accused the international community of being too lenient on Israel’s own suspected nuclear programme.

    Related:

    Iran Sees No Evidence of Its Involvement in Mercer Street Attack, Embassy to UK Says
    G7 on Mercer Street Attack: Iran's Behavior Threatens International Peace and Security
    EU Decries Attack on Mercer Street Vessel in Gulf of Oman as 'Reckless'
    Mercer Street Tanker Attack: UK Special Forces Group 'Sent to Yemen to Track Possible Perpetrators'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse