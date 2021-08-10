Register
06:42 GMT10 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this July 10, 2014 file photo, then U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns, is shown in New Delhi, India. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen veteran diplomat William Burns to be his CIA director. Biden made the announcement on Monday.

    CIA Chief Visits Israel as US Reportedly Mulling Interim 'Alternatives' to Iran Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 17
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0b/1081732859_0:0:2200:1238_1200x675_80_0_0_b13cc86ccc1b5492ff7b0412de82363c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202108101083567959-cia-chief-visits-israel-as-us-reportedly-mulling-interim-alternatives-to-iran-nuclear-deal/

    Top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz have voiced alarm that as Vienna talks to reinvigorate the JCPOA stall, Iran may have already breached its obligations under the 2015 deal to dramatically advance its nuclear programme.

    Iran is reportedly at the top of the agenda for the visit to Israel by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director Bill Burns, starting on Tuesday.

    Burns is expected to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday, Axios cited his spokesman as confirming. Also lined up for the visit, says the outlet, are the CIA director’s meetings with new Mossad Director David Barnea, Palestinian Authority (PA) intelligence chief Majed Faraj in Ramallah, and PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

    There have been no official statements made by the US Embassy in Israel regarding the visit.

    Stalled Talks Trigger Concerns

    The trip to Israel by the CIA chief comes as negotiations on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal continue to stall.

    Furthermore, there have been reports that the US may be mulling alternative approaches to ensure that Iran does not advance its nuclear program. Washington was suggested as looking into interim solutions, such as limited sanctions relief in exchange for Iran freezing its uranium enrichment, Bloomberg reported.

    On 13 April, Iran announced its intention to enrich uranium to 60 per cent after its claimed its key Natanz nuclear facility was hit by 'sabotage', causing a power failure.

    Iran had already been producing uranium enriched to just under 20 per cent following a decision in December 2020.

    US and European officials have warned that Tehran’s violations of the JCPOA may become so advanced that the nuclear deal itself will be rendered no longer feasible.

    These concerns have been long put forward by Israel, which insists that the Islamic Republic is on the cusp of obtaining the capacity to make a nuclear bomb.

    Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on 4 August at a briefing for ambassadors from the UN Security Council's member states that Iran had “violated all of the guidelines set in the JCPOA and is only around ten weeks away from acquiring weapons-grade materials necessary for a nuclear weapon."

    As Vienna talks are on hold, fresh tensions have done little to improve matters.

    Israel, the UK, and several other western countries claim that Iran utilised drones to attack Israeli-operated tanker Mercer Street as it was sailing near the coast of Oman on 30 July.

    Mercer Street, an Israeli-managed oil tanker that was attacked off the coast of Oman, is seen near Fujairah Port in United Arab Emirates, August 3, 2021.
    © REUTERS / RULA ROUHANA
    Mercer Street, an Israeli-managed oil tanker that was attacked off the coast of Oman, is seen near Fujairah Port in United Arab Emirates, August 3, 2021.

    The attack by unknown perpetrators killed two crew members, including a British national, with Israel quick to blame Iran for the attack. This stance was soon echoed by the UK and the US, which issued statements that Tehran was "highly likely" behind the assault on the vessel. Tehran, for its part, strongly denies culpability in the attack.

    2015 Nuclear Deal

    Under its 2015 nuclear deal with the P5+1 group of countries, including the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union, Iran was only permitted to enrich uranium up to 3.67 percent purity.

    It was also to limit its stockpile of low-enriched uranium to no more than 300kg (660lbs), and to operate no more than 5,060 of its IR-1 centrifuges.

    In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran
    © AP Photo
    In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran

    Thus, by capping its nuclear activities, Iran was granted sanctions relief in return. Low-enriched uranium can be used to produce fuel for commercial nuclear power plants, whereas highly enriched uranium – of a 20 percent purity or more - is used in research reactors. Uranium that is 90 percent enriched or more becomes weapons-grade – something that Tehran has repeatedly insisted it does not seek, underscoring the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme.

    Under then-president Donald Trump the US unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018, reimposing stringent sanctions targeting Tehran’s energy and banking sectors in November that year.

    Washington also lobbed warnings of secondary restrictions against any nation, entity and foreign person who engaged in business transactions with Iran.

    The Iran nuclear deal has been in jeopardy since then, as Washington’s move prompted Tehran to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

    Since President Joe Biden came into office in January 2021, the White House has vowed to return the US to the nuclear deal.

    Indirect talks involving the US and Iran were launched in Vienna this spring, however, they were soon mired in a dispute over which side should make concessions first. Iran argued that the US must lift its unilateral sanctions as a sign of goodwill, while Washington is demanding that Tehran reduce its uranium enrichment and stockpiling activities ahead of any easing of sanctions can be lifted.

    The sixth round of the Vienna negotiations, launched to that effect, wrapped up on 20 June, with Tehran indicating talks should resume after the inauguration of President Ebrahim Raisi, who succeeds Hassan Rouhani. Raisi was sworn in on 5 August, following his election victory in June. Iranian negotiators have now stated that a new government should be installed before any talks resume. Raisi faces a deadline to present a new government to Iran’s parliament at the end of next week.

    Related:

    Iran Urges UN to Be Wary of Israeli ‘False Flag Operations’ in Wake of Tanker Incident
    Weekly News Roundup; Peru Drops Venezuela Blockade; Israel Threatens Iran
    Iran Slams UK's Accusations of Attacking Tanker Near Oman, Says Gulf Security is Tehran's 'Redline'
    Iran's Raisi Reportedly Tells Macron EU, US Must Fulfill Nuclear Deal Obligations
    Israel Claims Iran Will Obtain Nuclear Weapon Materials in 10 Weeks
    Tags:
    Israel, Israel, Iran, Iran Deal, CIA, CIA, Ebrahim Raisi, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), jcpoa, Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Authority, Palestinian Authority, Mossad, Benny Gantz, Bill Burns, uranium enrichment, Naftali Bennett
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse