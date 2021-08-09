Iran's Raisi Reportedly Tells Macron EU, US Must Fulfill Nuclear Deal Obligations

In a one-hour phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Raisi mentioned that the US has repeatedly violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and accused three European parties to the international agreement of failing to comply with their obligations under the agreement.
He emphasized that both America and Europe must fulfill their commitments under the nuclear deal, and that in any negotiations, the rights and interests of Iranians must be protected.
The French president recommended the continuation of talks between Tehran and Paris to improve bilateral relations at the end of the phone conversation.
Iran and the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015.
Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission and informal meetings in different formats to prevent the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the US exit. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20. Tehran said that negotiations should resume given that Raisi took office on August 5.
