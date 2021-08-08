Fourteen People Killed, 18 Injured in Bus Accident in Northwestern Turkey

The accident took place near the provincial capital of Balikesir at 04:40 local time (01:40 GMT) when the bus lost control and overturned.
"Eleven people died on the scene, three died at hospitals. Eighteen people were injured, they are sent to five hospitals", the government said in a statement.
The causes of the tragic crash remain unclear.
A passenger bus overturns in western Turkish city of Balikesir, killing at least 14 people and injuring 18 others - emergency responders pic.twitter.com/CR0uFP5dNF— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 8, 2021
(Turkey) As a result of the overturning of a passenger bus going to Balıkesir-Edremit, 14 people lost their lives and 18 people were injured. The injured, who were taken to 5 hospitals in the region by the teams that reached the accident site, were treated. pic.twitter.com/eI0jdrDrQJ— HÜSEYİN AVNİ KEMAL (@HAvni2861) August 8, 2021
This was the second large accident involving a bus in Turkey over the past two days. On Saturday, nine people were killed and 30 others were injured as a regular bus crashed in the country's western province of Manisa.
All comments
Show new comments (0)