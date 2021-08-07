US B-52 Bombers Strike Taliban Targets in Northern Afghanistan

"Taliban’s gathering was targeted by B-52 in #Shebergan city, Jawzjan province today evening at 6:30pm [14:00 GMT]. The #terrorists have suffered heavy casualties as a result of US Air Forces #airstrike," Aman tweeted.
#Details: More than 200 terrorist Taliban were killed in #Cheberghan city after Air Forces targeted their gathering and hideouts today evening. A large amount of their weapons and ammunition and more than 100s of their vehicles were destroyed as a result of the airstrikes.— Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) August 7, 2021
On Saturday, the Taliban announced that they seized the southwestern province of Nimruz and the northern province of Jawzjan. The capital of Nimruz, Zaranj, became the first provincial center the terrorist movement captured since 2016.
Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, scheduled to be completed by September 11. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February 2020.
* The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
All comments
Show new comments (0)