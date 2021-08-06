Register
19:51 GMT06 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Videos: Lebanese Party Says Civilians Stopping Hezbollah Rocket Convoy Was ‘Misunderstanding’

    Voice of Lebanon
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/06/1083546101_0:54:1200:729_1200x675_80_0_0_b95a2b77a86433aada9cbd70e5d55bc0.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202108061083546130-videos-lebanese-party-says-civilians-stopping-hezbollah-rocket-convoy-was-misunderstanding/

    After Hezbollah fighters fired rockets into Israel from southern Lebanon on Friday, their trucks were stopped by locals as they drove through a nearby town. The United Nations is urging calm, but the Israeli military seems to think the risk of escalation is low.

    On Friday morning, Hezbollah fired 19 rockets into northern Israel and the Golan Heights, 10 of which were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. According to the Lebanese militant group, the launches were in response to Israeli airstrikes the day before. Those, in turn, were launched after an earlier round of rockets were fired into Israel from southern Lebanon.

    However, some time afterward, as the truck-mounted rocket launcher was driving through the town of Shouya, a group of several dozen residents mobbed the truck in the town square, pulling the crew members from the vehicle. According to the Times of Israel, Shouya is a town of Druze, an ethnoreligious group distantly related to Muslims, but who in Lebanon’s factional political structure are treated as one of five Muslim communities in the country.

    Video posted on social media shows the protesters yelling as one person filming the conflagration says “let the whole world see, Hezbollah is launching rockets next to our houses so that Israel hits us back.”

    ​After the incident, Hezbollah issued a statement verifying the incident occurred, but adding that the group “was, and is, and will always be the most careful about the security of civilians and not expose them to any danger during its work of resistance.”

    Separately, a spokesperson from the Lebanese Democratic Party, whose major constituency is Druze, was reported to have said, "There was a misunderstanding in Shwayya after some civilians thought that the truck belongs to fifth columnists, and the Resistance has the right to fire rockets from wherever they want."

    Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem told reporters later on Friday that the group was “prepared to respond” to another potential Israeli strike on Lebanese territory.

    “Israel must understand that it must stay deterred. Otherwise, we are prepared to respond,” he said, according to the Times of Israel.

    Hezbollah also released a video of the earlier rocket attack.

    ​After the Friday rocket launches, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which is formally charged with keeping the peace between the Litani River and the Blue Line that forms the de facto border between Israel and Lebanon, said the force was coordinating a response with the Lebanese Army.

    “This is a very serious situation and we urge all parties to cease fire,” Gen. Stefano Del Col, an Italian commander at the head of UNIFIL, said in a statement.

    Samir Geagea, who leads the Lebanese Forces, a far-right Christian party descended from the fascist Kataeb and staunchly opposed to Hezbollah, said on Twitter that "what is happening in the south is dangerous, very dangerous, especially in light of the great tension emerging in the region.”

    However, it seems that for now, Israel has “no intention of going to war, but we do not want to turn the Lebanon border into a line of confrontation,” Ran Kochav, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, told reporters.

    “The incident shows Hezbollah’s deterrence, as it fired at open areas,” he added, explaining that the rocket launches were primarily intended to make a point, not to destroy or kill. “This is a moderate response from Hezbollah, [so] as to not escalate the situation.”

    Nonetheless, Israeli Defense Ministry Benny Gantz told US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday that the country is "prepared for any scenario, and will continue to operate against Hezbollah or any of its proxies," according to Reuters.

    He added that "additional action must be taken in order to thwart Iranian malign activities, including its nuclear program and attacks in the region and in particular its use of UAVs and missiles."

    Related:

    Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests, Deputy Envoy to UN Says
    UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN
    Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel
    Tags:
    Hezbollah, Israel, rockets, villagers, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse