Watch Iron Dome Intercept Over a Dozen Hezbollah Rockets Fired Into Israel

Iron Dome has repelled over a dozen rockets fired from Lebanese territory into Israel. The attack was claimed by Lebanon's shiite movement Hezbollah, which claimed it had fired a barrage of rockets into Israel in retaliation for airstrikes a day earlier.
The video of the intercept was tweeted out by Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
WATCH: More than 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel, most of which were intercepted by The IDF Aerial Defense System. pic.twitter.com/tRlG7MCe0J— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2021
The IDF earlier warned on Twitter that sirens had sounded in northern Israel and the Golan Heights. Hezbollah claimed it had fired dozens of rockets at open ground near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms area.
