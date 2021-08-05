Erdogan Calls Wildfires International Threat Comparable to Terrorism, Pandemic

"Wildfires are an international threat comparable to the COVID-19 pandemic," Erdogan told A Haber television channel.
"It can even be compared to the threat of terrorism," he said.
This comes after wildfires in the southwestern Turkish city of Milas reached a thermal power plant.
Since last week, massive fires have erupted in at least 35 Turkish provinces, chiefly on the country's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts. Eight people have died as a result. An investigation into what caused the disaster is underway, and while the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization, has claimed responsibility for the arson, the Turkish government has not officially blamed the fires thereon.
Kemerköy Termik Santrali alevler içinde https://t.co/FYZj52T7Ws pic.twitter.com/2Jt1nrYCK1— BirGün Gazetesi (@BirGun_Gazetesi) August 4, 2021
ALEVLER YENİDEN BAŞLADI... Kemerköy Termik Santrali’ne çok yakın bir alanda alevler yükseldi. Evet doğru duydunuz, TERMİK SANTRAL İLK DEFA BÖYLESİNE TEHDİT ALTINDA...#MilasYanıyor pic.twitter.com/7srHNf9aaC— T.C. Milas Belediyesi (@MilasBelediyesi) August 4, 2021
Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said earlier on Wednesday that 14 forest fires were being extinguished in the south of the country, including nine in the Turkish resort provinces of Antalya and Mugla.
