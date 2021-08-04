IDF F-16s Bombing Weapons Depots Allegedly Belonging to Hezbollah, Reports Say

The airstrikes were allegedly confirmed by media belonging to Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group that controls much of southern Lebanon and has fought several wars against Israel in the past.
Videos filmed as the jets roared overhead captured several of the strikes.
#Israel/#Lebanon: Videos of impacts heard pic.twitter.com/5ixTm0vSmT— Conflict News (@24_7Conflicts) August 4, 2021
#Israel/#Lebanon: Another Video pic.twitter.com/aR224YQQRx— Conflict News (@24_7Conflicts) August 4, 2021
The Israeli Defense Forces also confirmed the strikes, saying they were in response to earlier rocket fire directed towards Israel.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)