Watch Wildfires in Southwestern Turkey Engulf Thermal Power Plant

"The blaze engulfed the thermal power plant, the personnel are being evacuated," Tokat tweeted.
Since last week, massive fires have erupted in at least 35 Turkish provinces, chiefly on the country's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts. Eight people have died as a result.
Alevler Termik Santrale girdi... Santral şu an tamamen boşaltılıyor ve şimdi sirenler çalıyor... pic.twitter.com/pWBn4bmQPh— Av. Muhammet Tokat (@MuhammetTokat48) August 4, 2021
Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said earlier on Wednesday that 14 forest fires were being extinguished in the south of the country, including nine in the Turkish resort provinces of Antalya and Mugla.
