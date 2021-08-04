Militants Attacked Syrian Troops With Drone Bomb, 5 Injured, Russian Military Says

"An improvised explosive device was dropped from an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the militants at the position of the Syrian armed forces in the area of the Urum al-Sughra settlement in Aleppo province, as a result of its explosion five Syrian soldiers were injured," Kulit said at a briefing.
This comes just after militants attacked the positions of the Syrian armed forces near the Avsariya settlement in Aleppo, injuring one soldier, the Russian military confirmed on Monday.
Russian troops were invited by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad back in 2015 to help combat terrorists and restore order in the war-torn country.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements of illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the ceasefire, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
