People Rally in Beirut to Mark One Year Since Deadly Port Blast

Sputnik comes live from Beirut, Lebanon where on Wednesday, 4 August, people are taking to the streets to mark one year since a deadly and devastating blast occurred at the local port.
The tragedy was caused when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port exploded. As a result of the blast, about 200 people were killed, hundreds more injured and 300,000 residents were left homeless.
The blast piled even more pressure on the already tough economic and social situation in Lebanon as the country has long been struggling with hyperinflation, fuel and food shortages and the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
