Wildfire Raging Near Jerusalem, Evacuation Underway, Highway Blocked – Videos

The fire broke out in a forest near the settlement of Shoresh on Tuesday. Eight firefighting planes and a helicopter were rushed to the scene, the fire and rescue services said.
שריפה בדרך לירושלים pic.twitter.com/jN27dWctTC— חרות כהן🏴☠️ (@herutcohen) August 3, 2021
שריפה פרצה ליד שורש - קו בתים ראשון פונה.— or keren (@Wq0oQJmUSfZunt5) August 3, 2021
בעקבות השרפה שפרצה בסמוך לכביש 1: נוסעים מדווחים על עומסי תנועה רבים באזור
בעקבות השרפה: נחסם כביש 1 ממחלף שער הגיא למזרח
השאלה הנשאלת האם זוהי הצתה מכוונת של בני דודים או לא?! pic.twitter.com/Yt3M0lD27P
Local residents have been evacuated and Highway 1, which connects Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, was blocked from Sha’ar Hagai interchange heading east, according to police.
ושוב שריפה בהרי ירושלים. האש מטפסת מכביש מס 1 לכיוון שורש— Guy Cotev גיא קוטב (@guycotev) August 3, 2021
צילום: כאמל עבידת, יערן קק"ל pic.twitter.com/pEClBXfmlm
The wildfire is approaching a nearby gas station and planes are now spraying fire retardants to prevent the flames from getting too close.
