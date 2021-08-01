Register
20:37 GMT01 August 2021
    The Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime that was attacked off Oman coast

    Photos of Aftermath of Attack Against Mercer Street Tanker Emerge Online

    © REUTERS / JOHAN VICTOR
    Middle East
    by
    The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street, owned by a London-based firm reportedly controlled by an Israeli billionaire, suffered an explosion in the waters of the Arabian Sea, in the vicinity of the coast of Oman.

    Photos from the Mercer Street oil tanker that was attacked off the coast of Oman earlier in the week have emerged online, showing what is described as damage done on the ship's bridge.

    The pictures were shared by a reporter for Israeli Channel 10, who echoed claims that Iran was behind the attack, asserting that the explosion that killed a British security guard and a Romanian crew member was made by an Iranian Shahed drone.

    ​The attack that damaged the ship and killed two took place on 30 July in the waters of the Arabian Sea. The Mercer Street, which sails under a Liberian flag and is operated by Zodiac Maritime, a London-based company that is reportedly owned by an Israeli billionaire, was said to be transiting through the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman.

    As the investigation into the incident is underway, Israel rushed to blame Iran for the attack, with Tehran "condemning" the accusations and denying any involvement.

    Tel Aviv remains adamantly confident, however, claiming that Iran is behind the incident, an assertion currently enjoying support from Western countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Sunday asserted that Tehran conducted the offensive "using one-way explosive UAVs", and vowed an "appropriate response".

