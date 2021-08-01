Photos of Aftermath of Attack Against Mercer Street Tanker Emerge Online

Photos from the Mercer Street oil tanker that was attacked off the coast of Oman earlier in the week have emerged online, showing what is described as damage done on the ship's bridge.
The pictures were shared by a reporter for Israeli Channel 10, who echoed claims that Iran was behind the attack, asserting that the explosion that killed a British security guard and a Romanian crew member was made by an Iranian Shahed drone.
תמונות ראשונות שמתפרסמות הערב מספינת המרסר סטריט שנפגעה בסופש סמוך לעומאן. ניתן לראות את הנזק שעשה בגשר הפיקוד של הספינה המלט המתאבד האיראני מסוג שאהד שהרג את הקפטן הרומני והמאבטח הבריטי. כרגע ישראל במתקפה דיפלומטית עם ארהב ובריטניה שקובעות הערב שמדובר בתקיפה איראנית. pic.twitter.com/bGilqZPZKU— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) August 1, 2021
The attack that damaged the ship and killed two took place on 30 July in the waters of the Arabian Sea. The Mercer Street, which sails under a Liberian flag and is operated by Zodiac Maritime, a London-based company that is reportedly owned by an Israeli billionaire, was said to be transiting through the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman.
As the investigation into the incident is underway, Israel rushed to blame Iran for the attack, with Tehran "condemning" the accusations and denying any involvement.
Tel Aviv remains adamantly confident, however, claiming that Iran is behind the incident, an assertion currently enjoying support from Western countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Sunday asserted that Tehran conducted the offensive "using one-way explosive UAVs", and vowed an "appropriate response".
