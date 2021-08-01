Rockets Reportedly Hit Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan

At least three rockets have hit the Kandahar Airport in southern Afghanistan, airport chief Massoud Pashtun told the AFP news agency on Sunday.
"Last night three rockets were fired at the airport and two of them hit the runway […]. Due to this all flights from the airport have been cancelled", Pashtun said.
Violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban have intensified their offensive since foreign forces began to withdraw from the country.
*Taliban, a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries
