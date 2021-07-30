UK Maritime Trade Authority Reports Ship Attacked Off Oman Coast

"UKMTO has received reports of a vessel being attacked in position .... approx 152 NM NE DUQM, Oman [175 miles off Port of Duqm], at approximately 1800 UTC [18:00 GMT] on 29 Jul 2021", a statement by the organisation reads.
The maritime authority added that investigations into the report are currently ongoing.
The statement noted that the incident was not related to piracy. So far, no details about the vessel or its condition are available.
