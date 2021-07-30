Taliban Arrests Own Members Who Kidnapped, Killed Southern Afghanistan Comedian

Earlier, a video spread through social media, showing two men torturing and later killing an Afghan comic and blogger known as Nazar Mohammad. The killing took place amid instability surging in the country reportedly as a result of the departure of US forces.

An official representative of Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed on Thursday that the two men who murdered Nazar Mohammad are members of Taliban, according to ABC news.

The spokesman stated that the offenders had been arrested and now await trial. Mujahid also claimed that the dead comic was a member of Afghan’s national police and had been implicated in the torture and execution of members of the Taliban. Mujahid stressed that Mohammad was to have been prosecuted, not killed.

Nazar Mohammad from the southern part of Kandahar province and used the alias Khasha Zwan. He was widely known in Afghanistan for his TikTok videos, in which he used jokes, performed songs, made fun of himself and of current events suggested to him by fans.

New Circle of Violence in Afghanistan

Tensions are rising in the country as the US continues to pull all of its troops out of Afghanistan. Clashes between units of the Afghan government forces and the Taliban are now taking place in almost all provinces, including areas in the north, north-east and central provinces like Ghazni and Maidan Wardak. Organized armed groups of the Taliban were said to be approaching major cities such as Kunduz, Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah.

The Taliban have succeeded in taking control of areas along Afghanistan's border with neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. The terrorist group is said to control more than 200 out of 417 Afghan districts with almost half of the population.

The Taliban’s military success in Afghanistan has caused concern among Western politicians, who claim that the terrorist group would initiate radical fundamentalist Islamic values and laws.

Responding to these remarks, another spokesperson for the Taliban, Suhail Shaheen, said in an interview for the Associated Press that the organization would not interfere with civilian life by imposing restrictions in recently-occupied areas.

Shahin claimed that Taliban commanders in captured areas have been ordered to keep universities, schools and markets operating as usual. He noted that the Taliban allow women to work, go to school and participate in politics, but they still must wear the hijab.

Reports claim that hundreds of people are detained in areas occupied by militants. According to the UN mission in Afghanistan, the number of local residents killed or injured by the Taliban over an unspecified time period has topped the 5,000 mark.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries