Hotel Evacuations Ongoing in Turkey's Marmaris Amid Wildfire - Videos

The broadcaster's footage shows the forest burning in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings and hotels. People are being evacuated as a precaution, as the direction of the wind inspires hope that the fire will not reach the buildings. Many witnesses have also uploaded videos, allegedly depicting the wildfire coming close to hotels and houses.
A forest fire broke out at a point close to the settlement in Armutalan, #Marmaris. #Turkey pic.twitter.com/Gm27n0oloX— Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) July 29, 2021
In Turkish Marmaris, vacationers are being evacuated from hotels.— Jasper Ario (@ario_jasper) July 29, 2021
Forest fires have come close to the tourist area. pic.twitter.com/4EXcsEJtwY
#Muğla İçmeler'de orman yakıldı. pic.twitter.com/aGoineYjiK— Con Sinov (@lordsinov) July 29, 2021
