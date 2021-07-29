From 40 to 150 People Killed in Floods in Afghanistan's East, Reports Suggest

The flash flood hit the village of Meherdish in Nuristan's Kamdish region, Ariana News has reported, citing officials. At least 40 dead bodies were found. Powerful streams of water demolished around 100 houses and also affected livestock.
Meanwhile, the 1TV News broadcaster has cited provincial official Saidullah Nuristani, who said that around 150 people had been killed in the recent floods.
مقامهای محلی ولایت نورستان میگویند که به اثر سرازیر شدن سیلابها در ولسوالی کامدیش ولایت نورستان دست کم ۴۰ تن جان باخته اند و نزدیک به ۱۰۰خانه را ویران نموده است.#ArianaNews #Afghanistan #Nuristan #Flood pic.twitter.com/CKh2rbREIx— Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) July 29, 2021
