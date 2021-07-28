Register
14:21 GMT28 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, 4 June 2021.

    Iran’s Khamenei Blames ‘Stubborn’ US for Stalled Nuclear Talks, Says ‘Trusting West Does Not Work'

    © REUTERS / OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/18/1083227477_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_d10ae8f0fce7eabac2d1ad1321189914.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107281083478368-irans-khamenei-blames-stubborn-us-for-stalled-nuclear-talks-says-trusting-west-does-not-work/

    Iran and the US have been holding indirect talks in Vienna since April, negotiating a return to the 2015 Iran Nuclear deal. Earlier this month, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said stalled negotiations will not resume until President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office as president on 5 August.

    Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced the “obstinate stance” of American negotiators as he weighed in on the stalled Vienna talks on a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

    According to Khamenei, Washington has conditioned its return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), torpedoed by ex-President Donald Trump in 2018, on including "a sentence ... that (says) some issues be talked about in the future, or we will have no agreement".

    "With that sentence, they want to have an excuse for their next meddlings with the (deal) itself -- missiles and regional issues. If Iran refuses to discuss them, they will say that you have violated the agreement and the agreement is over," his official website quoted him as saying.

    ‘Trusting the West Does Not Work’

    Khamenei was meeting met with outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and the members of the 12th Cabinet on Wednesday. Iran's supreme leader also underscored that the United States had failed to guarantee that it would never abandon the pact again.

    "The Americans acted completely cowardly and maliciously. They once violated the nuclear deal at no cost by exiting it. Now they explicitly say that they cannot give guarantees that it would not happen again," state TV quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying.

    The 2015 nuclear deal with major powers was seen as a signature diplomatic achievement of Rouhani.
    Signed by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union, it stipulated the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear programme.

    In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / IRIB
    In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran

    Iran has always maintained that it is not working toward nuclear weapons, and its atomic programme has ‘always been peaceful and will remain peaceful’.

    However, in 2018, the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments toward complete withdrawal until sanctions are lifted.

    "Future generations should use this experience. It was made clear during this government that trusting the West does not work," said Khamenei, adding that "Westerners do not help us, they hit wherever they can.”

    Stalled Talks

    Rouhani's government has been engaged in talks with major powers since April on bringing Washington back into the agreement. The sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington adjourned on June 20, two days after Ebrahim Raisi was elected president of the Islamic Republic. According to Iranian and Western officials, significant gaps remain before the deal can be reinstated.

    Parties involved in the negotiations suggest talks will not resume until President-elect Raisi takes office as president on August 5.

    European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021
    © REUTERS / EU Delegation in Vienna
    European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021

    Trump's successor Joe Biden, who had signalled his readiness to return to the nuclear deal since his election, has engaged in indirect negotiations with Tehran alongside formal talks with the agreement's remaining parties.

    Rouhani's successor Raisi has expressed support for the nuclear talks if they "guarantee national interests" in his first news conference since winning election.

    “Any negotiations that guarantee national interests will certainly be supported, but...we will not allow negotiations to be for negotiations’ sake… Any meeting must produce a result...for the Iranian nation,” said Raisi.

    Related:

    Iran’s Intelligence Ministry Says It Shattered Mossad Sleeper Cell Plotting Mass Unrest
    'This Shows Failure of US Sanctions': Iranian President Touts New Oil Pipeline Near Gulf of Oman
    UK Media Report on 'Iranian Secret Cyber Files' Casts More Doubt Than Confidence, Experts Say
    'Unusual Warning': Israel Reportedly Tells US That Iran Is One Step Away From Obtaining Nukes
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Hassan Rouhani, Ebrahim Raisi, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse