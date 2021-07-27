Register
23:03 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tubs of ice-cream are seen as a labourer works at Ben & Jerry's factory in Be'er Tuvia, Israel July 20, 2021

    Israel Reportedly Launches 'Maximum Pressure' Campaign Against Ice Cream Firm Over West Bank Stance

    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe

    Earlier in the month, US ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's, owned by Unilever, declared that it would stop selling its products in the West Bank, deeming the region "occupied Palestinian territory".

    The Israeli government assembled a task force to implement a "maximum pressure" campaign against the Ben & Jerry's ice cream company, along with its parent firm, Unilever, for its move to halt sales of its products in the West Bank, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing Israeli official sources and a classified Foreign Ministry cable.

    “We need to make use of the 18 months that are left until the decision comes into force and try to change it. We want to create long-term pressure on Unilever and Ben & Jerry's by consumers, politicians, and in the press and social media in order to lead to a dialogue with the companies," the cable said, according to Axios.

    The cable also reportedly claimed that the ice-cream company "caved and cooperated with the BDS [Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions] movement" which it suggested was "motivated by antisemitism." BDS is a pro-Palestinian movement to initiate economic sanctions and pressure against Israel as a means to end what the group characterizes as the apartheid-like stance of Tel Aviv in "Occupied Palestinian Territory".

    The decision to stop sales in the West Bank was dubbed in the memo as "hypocritical", as the group suggests that the ice cream maker "goes against the values of corporate responsibility and smells like extreme cancel culture."

    In a statement issued earlier in July, Ben & Jerry's stated that it was "inconsistent" with their corporate values to sell their products in the West Bank, dubbing the region "Occupied Palestinian Territory". The company said it will not resume a license agreement with manufacturers in the region when it expires next year, but pointed out that the ice cream products will remain available for purchase and consumption within Israel.

    The move raised some eyebrows in Israel, with the country's president, Isaac Herzog, calling the company's decision a "new form of terrorism", and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett saying that it was "morally wrong".

    Tel Aviv moved to demand that the US take action, with the Israeli Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, sending a letter to governors in 35 American states, calling for legislators to punish the ice cream firm through legal and economic means.

    Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, stated that it remains "fully committed" to maintaining its business dealings in Israel, even in light of its wholly-owned subsidiary's decision regarding the "Occupied Palestinian Territory".

    Israeli soldiers stand by as excavators demolish a Palestinian house (still under construction) located within the area C (where Israel retains full control over planning and construction) southeast of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on March 8, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / HAZEM BADER
    Israeli soldiers stand by as excavators demolish a Palestinian house (still under construction) located within the area C (where Israel retains full control over planning and construction) southeast of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on March 8, 2021.

    The West Bank is a territory that lies, according to the name, on the west bank of the River Jordan, and is surrounded by Israel on the north, south, and west. Its status remains unresolved, as there are many Israeli settlements on the territory, but it is de facto controlled by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). The majority of people living on the territory are Palestinians, with Jewish settlements reportedly occupying some 2% of the West Bank.

    Related:

    When Ice Cream Gets Political: Israel PM Bennet Warns Ben & Jerry's Owner of 'Severe Consequences'
    Israeli Envoy to UN Asks US States to Act Against Ben & Jerry's Decision to End Sales
    Ben & Jerry’s Parent Company Remains ‘Fully Committed’ to Israel Despite Drama Over Sales Halt
    Tags:
    boycott, Ben & Jerry's, West Bank, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse