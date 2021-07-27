All US Troops Including ‘Criminal’ Air Force Must Quit Iraq, Militia Warns as Occupation Rebranded

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, a Shi’ite paramilitary group that’s part of the Baghdad government-allied Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militias, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Iraq-US agreement on troop withdrawals, and insisted that all US forces must leave the country, including all components of its air force.
“We have no confidence whatsoever in Americans, and do not agree to their presence under any circumstances. We fiercely oppose the US military presence, and demand a complete pullout of American forces,” militia spokesman Nasr al-Shammari said, speaking to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Monday night.
The pullout must include the “criminal” US Air Force which controls Iraq’s airspace, al-Shammari said, blaming US air power for a range of crimes he said were committed inside the country.
“The US military’s crimes in Iraq, especially the assassination of [Iranian Quds Force commander] Qasem Soleimani and [PMF deputy chief] Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were carried out by its air force,” the spokesman recalled, referring to the January 2020 drone strike assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, which brought Iran and the United States to the brink of war and led Iraq’s parliament to demand the immediate pullout of all US forces.
Al-Shammari went on to allege that the US did nothing to stop the rise of the Daesh (ISIS)* terrorist group, which al-Nujaba and other PMF members fought between 2014 and 2017, and to suggest that Washington played no real role in the terrorists’ defeat.
The spokesman complained that at present, some factions inside Iraq are seeking to use the US troop presence to prop themselves up. “Who can guarantee that American forces in Iraq will not be reinforced while being called ‘advisors’?” he asked. Al-Shammari stressed that a majority of Iraq’s parliament representing a majority of Iraqis had voted to expel US forces.
Ultimately, the spokesman warned that the targeting of US forces in Iraq would continue notwithstanding the “new name” of their mission if they are not pulled out.
Who are al-Nujaba?reported that “unknown resistance forces” had attacked a “Mossad safe house” in northern Iraq, killing multiple “Israeli spies.”
Al-Nujaba is one of the militias targeted by the Biden administration in its strikes in Iraq and Syria this spring. Late last year, the group accused the US of using helicopters to airlift Daesh commanders from Syria to Iraq.
No More Combat Troops
After the talks, Iraq and the US issued a joint statement saying that all combat troops would be pulled out by 31 December 2021. “The delegations decided, following recent technical talks, that the security relationship will fully transition to a training, advising, assisting and intelligence-sharing role,” the statement specified. Officials did not specify how many US troops would remain in Iraq in the new year, or which, if any of the ‘combat troops’ would be rebranded as personnel engaged in training and other tasks.
The Trump administration began to withdrawal troops from Iraq and the transfer of major bases back to the Iraqi military in the spring of 2020 after the Soleimani assassination caused Iran to launch over a dozen ballistic missile at US bases, and Iraqi militias to endanger US positions with constant rocket artillery. Between March 2020 and January 2021, US troop numbers dropped from 5,300 to 2,500, and Washington made indications that it may quit Iraq completely by the spring of 2021. Upon stepping into office, President Biden froze these plans, and continued negotiations with the Iraqi side on the future of the security partnership between the two nations.
Prime Minister al-Kadhimi has said repeatedly in recent weeks that there was no longer any need for “any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil,” but specified that Baghdad still wants security assistance from Washington in the form of troop training and other help.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
