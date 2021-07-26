Register
12:25 GMT26 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Marines from Battalion Landing Team, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, walk nearby a mosque in the desert of Jebel Petra, near Aqaba seaport, south of Amman, Jordan

    Jordan’s King Claims Country Has Been Attacked by Drones With ‘Iranian Signature’

    © AP Photo / Mohammad Hannon
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101872/44/1018724458_0:181:3000:1869_1200x675_80_0_0_a276eedd3f27a761862287f459c8048b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107261083464328-jordans-king-claims-country-has-been-attacked-by-drones-with-iranian-signature/

    Relations between Jordan and Iran have been icy since the Iranian Revolution of 1979. Relations worsened further after Amman expressed support for the overthrow of the Syrian government of Bashar Assad in the early 2010s, which Iran supported diplomatically and militarily, and amid Jordan’s warm ties with Israel and Saudi Arabia.

    Jordan’s King Abdullah II has alleged that his country has been attacked by Iranian-made drones.

    “Unfortunately, Jordan has been attacked by drones that have come out that are Iranian signature that we have to deal with,” Abdullah II said, speaking to CNN on Sunday.

    Asked when these attacks took place, the king said that they occurred “in the past year or so.” He did not provide any additional information, such as who was using the drones or what they targeted, but went on to urge Amman’s American allies to discuss a range of security matters with Iran.

    “There are legitimate concerns in our part of the world on a lot of portfolios that the Americans are hopefully going to be able to discuss with the Iranians,” Abdullah II said. “So the nuclear programme affects Israel as it does the Gulf. The ballistic technology has improved dramatically, we’ve seen that unfortunately against American bases in Iraq. We’ve seen Saudi [Arabia] being a recipient of missiles out of Yemen. [Attacks on] Israel from Syria and Lebanon to an extent and what misses Israel sometimes lands in Jordan,” he added.

    The king also complained about an alleged increase in Iranian “cyberattacks on many of our countries.”

    Abdullah II not the first to accuse Iran of providing drones to foreign governments or militias. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have spent much of the past six years accusing Tehran of supplying advanced drones to Yemen’s Houthi militias. Iran has vocally denied these allegations, pointing to the severity of the coalition’s blockade of the country. The Houthis, meanwhile, maintain that their drones and missiles, which have been used to pound airports, military bases and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, are homegrown. The United States has similarly accused Tehran's “proxies” in Iraq of using sophisticated Iranian equipment to attack US troops. Israel too has accused the Islamic Republic of providing advanced drone and missile technology to Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

    U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 19, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Biden, King Abdullah Discuss US Aid to Modernize Jordan's Fleet of F-16 Jets
    Abdullah II became the first Arab leader to visit the White House under President Joe Biden, meeting with the US leader on 19 July to discuss US support for the modernization of Jordan’s F-16 fighter jets, and to “reflect on” the “strategic US-Jordan defence relationship.” The leaders were also said to have discussed security ‘challenges’ in Syria, and economic matters. Biden was said to have conveyed US support for new talks between Jordan and Israel’s new government.

    Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is expected to meet with Biden on Monday, and to attempt to hammer out a deal on the withdrawal of the remaining US combat troops from Iraq. “There is no need for any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil,” the prime minister said in an interview Sunday.

    Jordan is a client state of the United States, and is heavily dependent on the country for economic and military aid, which reached approximately $22 billion in 2018, according to the Congressional Research Service. The country hosts roughly 3,000 US troops, and has supported a broad range of American initiatives for the Middle East over the decades. In 1994, Amman became the second Arab country after Egypt to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. The country is also a close partner to Saudi Arabia. Both nations are major regional rivals to Iran.

    Related:

    Israel’s President Discusses Strategic Relations With Jordan’s King Abdullah
    Jordan’s King Abdullah II to Become 1st Arab Leader to Visit White House Under Biden
    Biden, King Abdullah Discuss US Aid to Modernize Jordan's Fleet of F-16 Jets
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse