Video: IDF Says Struck Hamas Base in Gaza in Response to Incendiary Balloon Launches

Israeli aircraft launched attacks primarily in the area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Incendiary balloons were launched into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday afternoon. In response to the arson attacks, Israel announced it was cutting the Gaza Strip's fishing zone in half until further notice on Sunday night.
Video of one of the IDF strikes near Khan Younis, southern Gaza this evening. pic.twitter.com/x9bpDETVuO— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 25, 2021
Israeli warplanes bombed southern & northern #Gaza minutes ago, no reported injuries yet. Israeli authorities reduced fishing zone from 12 down to 6 Nautical miles until further notice. #GazaUnderAttack— Omar Ghraieb🇵🇸 (@Omar_Gaza) July 25, 2021
"Fighter jets recently attacked a military camp with a number of buildings, infrastructure and means used for the activities of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip", the Israel Defense Forces said in a tweet.
מטוסי קרב תקפו לפני זמן קצר מחנה צבאי ובו מספר מבנים, תשתיות ואמצעים המשמשים לפעילות של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברצועת עזה. בסיס הטרור ממוקם בסמוך לאתרים אזרחיים ובהם בית ספר. התקיפה בוצעה בתגובה להפרחת בלוני התבערה לשטח ישראל. צה"ל יגיב בתקיפות כנגד המשך ניסיונות הטרור מרצועת עזה pic.twitter.com/A3bGsQpdwW— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 25, 2021
Hamas has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, and the latter holds the group responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip. At the same time, Israel still maintains the blockade of the Gaza Strip, which entailed almost a full cessation of exports from the Gaza Strip and huge economic losses.
The latest escalation occurred in May this year, following clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Overall, the death toll among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem, and the West Bank topped 270, including women and children, while 12 people died on the Israeli side.
