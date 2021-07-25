Register
19:03 GMT25 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iraqi army military vehicles march under the victory Arch landmark during a parade to mark the 91st Army Day in Baghdad on January 6, 2012, weeks after US troops completed their pullout

    Iraq’s PM Says There’s ‘No Need for Any Foreign Combat Forces on Iraqi Soil’ Ahead of Biden Meeting

    © AFP 2021 / ALI AL-SAADI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105385/51/1053855147_0:126:2400:1476_1200x675_80_0_0_2d44d127e996d28b786728d5fa550749.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107251083460145-iraqs-pm-says-theres-no-need-for-any-foreign-combat-forces-on-iraqi-soil-ahead-of-biden-meeting/

    Senior Iraqi officials are set to meet US President Joe Biden in the White House on Monday to discuss the continuation of the ‘strategic partnership’ between the two countries, and potentially hammer out a timetable on the withdrawal of US combat troops from the country, some four years after Daesh’s* defeat.

    Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has reiterated that Baghdad does not need any US or other foreign combat troops on its soil to be able to defend itself.

    “There is no need for any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil,” Mustafa al-Kadhimi said, speaking to AP ahead of his Monday talks with Biden.

    Suggesting that a “special timetable” on withdrawal was necessary to account for Iraqi forces’ readiness to fight terrorist remnants independently, al-Kadhimi indicated that the creation of such a timetable would depend on the outcome of Monday’s negotiations, which will be the fourth of their kind.

    The prime minister specified that ‘no combat troops’ does not mean no foreign troops of any kind, and indicated that Baghdad still “wants” US support for Iraqi forces in areas like troop training, “developing their efficiency and capabilities, and in security cooperation.”

    Iraq’s parliament issued a resolution to expel all US and coalition forces from the country in January 2020 in the wake of the Trump administration’s unprovoked assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s airport. Amid lawmakers’ demands and a deteriorating security situation, Trump’s Pentagon gradually whittled down deployments from a high of 5,300 troops and handed over some bases to Iraq, but refused to depart completely. By the time Donald Trump left office, the US had cut troop levels to 2,500 apiece in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

    Trump reportedly sought a complete withdrawal from both countries by the spring, but his successor, Joe Biden, temporarily froze troop numbers as NATO ramped up its security assistance to Iraq, justifying the measure by citing the continued threat of Daesh.

    Ahead of al-Kadhimi’s visit to Washington, Iraq’s security forces showed off their ability to independently mount operations against Daesh remnants, eliminating a terrorist drone in the country’s west, and seized four jihadist stronholds in Kirkuk region, capturing weapons and other equipment.

    In this March 27, 2020 file photo, U.S. soldiers stand guard during the hand over ceremony of Qayyarah Airfield, Iraqi Security Forces, in the south of Mosul, Iraq.
    © AP Photo / Ali Abdul Hassan
    Iraqi PM Says US Combat Troops Have Got to Go
    Last week, the prime minister also expressed “hope” that his country would not be allowed to be turned into an arena of conflict between the United States and Iran, and indicated that while Baghdad appreciates US assistance, it’s also grateful for Iran’s help in building a stable Iraq.

    Iraq and the United States established “mechanisms for the withdrawal of combat forces from Iraq” in April, but no deadline for such a withdrawal was set.

    Last week, US media reported that American and Iraqi officials could agree to the complete withdrawal of US combat troops from the country by the end of 2021.

    Many Iraqi lawmakers and the country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militias –a coalition of mostly Shia fighters formed in 2014 to fight Daesh, have demanded that the US firmly commit to withdrawal troops, with some threatening to target American forces if Washington fails to do so.

    *Daesh (ISIS) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Strong Quakes Strike Iran's Fars Province, Iraq's Basra
    US, Iraq to Agree American Troop Withdrawal Should Be Complete by End of 2021 - Report
    Iraq's Foreign Minister Infuriates Shia Militia Groups by Claiming Baghdad 'Needs US Troops’
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse