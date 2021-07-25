Register
05:17 GMT25 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Turkish honour guard soldiers hold an Israeli, right, and Turkish flag, left, after Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak and his Turkish counterpart Vecdi Gonul reviewed the military guard of honour before their talks in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2010

    Set for Reset: Are Israel-Turkey Relations Back on Track?

    © AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107251083457290-set-for-reset-are-israel-turkey-relations-back-on-track/

    Ties between the two nations soured in the past decade following the Mavi Marmara incident and the several escalation rounds between Israel and the Gaza militants, allegedly supported by Turkey. Now, however, under the leadership of PM Naftali Bennett the situation might soon be changing.

    Last Tuesday, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), backed by Turkey, announced that a small part of Varosha, an abandoned coastal town on the divided island, would come under its civilian control and be open for potential resettlement. 

    Greece that backs the government in Nicosia immediately rejected the move, saying it was a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

    And so did Israel. Immediately following the TRNC announcement, Yair Lapid, who heads the country's Foreign Ministry, expressed his "deep concerns" over the situation in Varosha. He also reiterated his commitment to deepening and broadening ties with Greece, one of Turkey's regional rivals.

    ​Sour Relations

    In Turkey, those comments of Israel's Foreign Minister didn't surprise many, especially given the sour taste that characterized the relations in recent years.

    First they were marred by the 2010 Mavi Marmara "freedom flotilla" that aimed at lifting Israel's blockade of Gaza and that resulted in the death of ten Turkish nationals.

    Then it was Israel's several military campaigns in Gaza that devastated the enclave and left thousands dead or injured.

    And, finally, it was the lack of personal chemistry between the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdman and Israel's then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been running the country for 12 consecutive years.

    Brighter Future?

    Now, Yusuf Erim, a political analyst for TRT World, a news channel known for its ties with the Turkish government, says the relations with Israel might soon be back on track.

    "Turkey views the new Israeli government as a clean slate that is free of the baggage that burdened the Netanyahu administration. The presence of Israeli Arab officials and a president that is more pragmatic regarding the Palestinian issue is [also] an optimistic development for Turkey".

    On 13 June, Yair Lapid and his partner Naftali Bennett forged a coalition that ended the rule of Netanyahu, who has been known for his hawkish policies vis-a-vis the Palestinians and the Jewish settlers' activity in the West Bank.

    That coalition that comprises of eight parties representing the right, centre and left circles, is also reliant on Raam, an Islamic faction believed to have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood movement that enjoys from the support of Erdogan. And Erim believes that such a diverse alliance might end up succeeding in "softening" Israel's stance on the Palestinians, thus "lifting a major obstacle" that's currently hovering above the two nations.

    Over the years, Turkey has repeatedly reiterated its support for the Palestinians and their strife to obtain an independent state. 

    Apart from backing the Palestinians on various international platforms, Ankara has also poured in millions of dollars into the various West Bank and Gaza Strip projects. 

    In 2017, for example, it built 320 houses in southern Gaza in an attempt to help those, who lost their homes during Israel's operation Protective Edge of 2014. And more recently, it was reported that Ankara planned to invest $10 million into the construction of an industrial zone near the West Bank's city of Jenin, creating jobs for thousands of Palestinians.

    That Turkish assistance and its constant involvement in the region has never been viewed positively by Netanyahu and his hawkish government. Ankara has often been accused of trying to weaken Israel's positions and of supporting Hamas, an Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip and that's deemed terrorist by the Jewish state.

    Optimism on the Rise

    Under the new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, known for his conservative views, that policy is unlikely to change but Erim says he is optimistic about the future.

    "While Bennett is very hawkish and similar to Netanyahu is many aspects, his coalition is diverse and he will need to take a step to the centre to appease his centrist, left wing and Israeli Arab partners. All actors in that coalition will have to refrain from acting on the edges of the political spectrum," he asserted.

    If Bennett succeeds, relations with Turkey will continue to warm, especially since the two states have a number of common interests and challenges that can unite their ranks.

    "The growing presence of Shiite militia [Hezbollah that's linked to Iran - ed.] is a national security threat for both countries. Instability in Syria and Iraq is a concern that both countries share as well".

    Yet, common interests do not boil down to security threats only, they involve cash too. Despite their differences and rather poor diplomatic relations, trade between the nations has been flourishing, and Erim says it still has room to grow.

    "It's been a decade since Israel discovered gas in the east Mediterranean. However, they have not been able to sell it to the European markets. [If relations warm], a pipeline route via Turkey would be quicker, more cost effective and could tap into an existing network".

    Yet, for that to happen, Israel will need to make sure that Palestinian rights are not violated and that the country's politicians refrain from making explosive comments that could potentially crack ties that are currently being mended.

    Tags:
    Naftali Bennett, Gaza Strip, Turkey, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse