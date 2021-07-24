Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in Attack in Northern Syria, Military Says

At least two Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack on the armored vehicle in northern Syria, the country's military said on late Saturday, adding that they returned fire.
Two soldiers were also injured in the attack.
"In the attack by terrorists on our Kirpi armored personnel carrier in the area of Operation Euphrates Shield, two of our heroic comrades were martyred and two of our friends were injured. We wish God's mercy on our martyrs, condolences and patience to their relatives, and a speedy recovery to our wounded," the Turkish defense ministry tweeted.
In August 2016, Ankara launched Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, officially to clear these territories from Daesh* terrorists and SDF fighters, which Ankara considers a Syrian-branch of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
Damascus has condemned Turkish operations within its borders as a violation of Syrian sovereignty.
There has been an increase in public protests against the presence of US and SDF troops (Kursidh Force) in the territories that are under their control. SDF soldiers are said to have used lethal force to disperse protests on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, the elders of the major Arab tribes have spoken out against the US and SDF presence, demanding restoration of Damascus' authority.
*Daesh (also IS/ISIS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
