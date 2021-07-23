Biden-Ghani Phone Call: Taliban's Offensive Contradicts Their Claim to Support Negotiated Settlement

US President Joe Biden and Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani hold a telephone conversation on Friday to discuss the Taliban offensive.
"President Biden and President Ghani agreed that the Taliban’s current offensive is in direct contradiction to the movement’s claim to support a negotiated settlement of the conflict", the White House said in a readout.
Biden also pledged continued support for the Afghan security forces.
We stressed on the importance of the Afghans coming together for peace and security. And reiterated the enduring partnership, continued diplomatic and economic support for the Afghan government, security forces and the importance of preserving the gains of the last twenty years.— Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) July 23, 2021
This comes as Biden announced Friday that up to $100 million will be allocated for unexpected and urgent refugee needs among Afghan victims of conflict, including Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants to reside in the United States.
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Wednesday that about half of the 419 district centers in Afghanistan are under Taliban control, but they have not taken over any of the 34 provincial capitals in the country.
On 25 June, Biden and Ghani met at the White House, where the US president urged a stop to what he called senseless violence in Afghanistan, but acknowledged that achieving that goal would be difficult.
On Thursday, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told Sputnik the radical movement had established 90% control over Afghanistan's border, including with such neighboring countries as Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states
