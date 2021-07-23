Register
01:14 GMT23 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 file photo, the logo for Unilever appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Consumer products giant Unilever, said Thursday July 23, 2020, that second-quarter sales were only slightly lower than the same period a year ago despite the lockdown measures triggered by the global fight against the coronavirus.

    Ben & Jerry’s Parent Company Remains ‘Fully Committed’ to Israel Despite Drama Over Sales Halt

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083416878_0:285:3042:1995_1200x675_80_0_0_36e9e15e7dc08d9217c3b3a191a48241.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107231083443161-ben--jerrys-parent-company-remains-fully-committed-to-israel-despite-drama-over-sales-halt/

    Tensions between Ben & Jerry’s and Israel have remained at an all-time high as several Israeli officials have called on American counterparts to punish the Vermont-based firm over the decision to halt sales in the “occupied Palestinian territory.” Although blame has been tossed to parent company Unilever, its CEO has rebuked the claim.

    Unilever CEO Alan Jope has proclaimed that the multinational company remains “fully committed” to maintaining its business dealings in Israel, regardless of the decision made by its subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s to halt sales within "occupied Palestinian territory."

    Jope acknowledged the ongoing public feud between Ben & Jerry’s and Israel during a Thursday conference call with investors, recalling that when Unilever acquired the ice creamery in 2000, it did so knowing that the company would create an independent board to manage its social mission.

    “Obviously it’s a complex and sensitive matter that elicits very strong feelings,” Jope told investors. “If there is one message I want to underscore in this call, it’s that Unilever remains fully committed to our business in Israel.”

    Said business dealings include a $41 million razor factory, as well as corporate offices and facilities that employ hundreds of individuals.

    FILE PHOTO: Tubs of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, a Unilever brand, are seen at their shop in London, Britain, October 5, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    FILE PHOTO: Tubs of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, a Unilever brand, are seen at their shop in London, Britain, October 5, 2020.
    “It’s been a longstanding issue for Ben & Jerry’s,” the CEO continued, touching on the company's controversial Monday announcement to halt sales in areas considered to be under Israeli occupation. “We were aware of this decision by the brand and its independent board, but it’s certainly not our intention that every quarter will have one quite as fiery as this one.”

    Ben & Jerry’s announced it would be taking steps to end sales in areas it considers contested in the region, as it conflicted with the company’s “values.” The Vermont-based company has been operating across Israel since the late 1980s; however, it recently came under heavy criticism after it remained silent amid the heavy exchanges of fire between Israeli and Palestinian forces in May.

    Incidentally, while Jope placed some distance between Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s announcement, reports indicated on Monday that it was in fact Unilever that made the executive decision to push out the statement.

    At the time, the independent board that oversees the company’s social mission and Anuradha Mittal, who chairs the board, relayed to the public that the statement was not at all approved by the independent board. “[Unilever] are trying to destroy the soul of the company,” Mittal told NBC News in a statement.

    US States Weigh Divesting From Ben & Jerry’s

    Amid the overwhelming desire to punish Ben & Jerry’s over the sales halt, multiple Israeli officials have voiced their discontent over the matter and called on American officials to act out against the company.

    With tensions high, even Gilead Erdan, who serves as the permanent Israeli ambassador to the UN, took things up a notch and sent out multiple letters to US governors to urge them to tap their state’s legislation against the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement to strike back at Ben & Jerry’s.

    Among those states are Florida and Texas, where state officials have either begun talks on how to pull away from Ben & Jerry’s or launch full-out investigations into the sales decision.
    A Ben & Jerry's ice-cream delivery truck is seen at their factory in Be'er Tuvia, Israel July 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    A Ben & Jerry's ice-cream delivery truck is seen at their factory in Be'er Tuvia, Israel July 20, 2021.

    Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who controls billions in assets for the Lone Star State’s public pension funds, announced on Thursday that he ordered a review to determine whether the sales halt violated the state’s anti-BDS law, which passed in 2017. If found guilty, the Lone Star State would be required to implement sanctions against the creamery giant.

    Meanwhile in Florida, state CFO Jimmy Patronis, who also oversees the Sunshine State’s public pension funds, told CNBC that his office is in the midst of weighing its options. In fact, officials have already informed Ben & Jerry’s that the company would be barred from renewing or starting any new contracts in the state if it’s determined that it violated anti-BDS legislation.

    Sidestepping a direct remark on the Ben & Jerry’s drama, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price reiterated to reporters on Tuesday that the Land of the Free “firmly” opposes the BDS movement as it “unfairly singles out Israel.”

    Related:

    Ben & Jerry’s Declare Support for Black Lives Matter
    Ben & Jerry's, PG Tips, Dove and Flora All Gone? Brexit Emptying UK Supermarkets
    Ben From Ben & Jerry’s Arrested For Protesting F-35s in Vermont (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    When Ice Cream Gets Political: Israel PM Bennet Warns Ben & Jerry's Owner of 'Severe Consequences'
    Israeli Envoy to UN Asks US States to Act Against Ben & Jerry's Decision to End Sales
    Tags:
    Unilever, Texas, Florida, US, ice cream, Israel, Ben & Jerry's
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse