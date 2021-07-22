Register
00:40 GMT22 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a memorial ceremony for soldiers who fell in the 2014 war with Gaza, at the Hall of Remembrance of Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem June 20, 2021

    US Will Hold Off on Reopening Jerusalem Consulate Until Israel Passes Budget - Report

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083195812_0:243:3072:1971_1200x675_80_0_0_36115f37a6cbd11ba5557e7ba3702bbd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107221083434912-us-will-hold-off-on-reopening-jerusalem-consulate-until-israel-passes-budget---report/

    The US consulate in Jerusalem was closed to the public at the request of the Trump administration in 2019 as part of a larger effort to shift American outreach to the Palestinian community to the US Embassy in Israel. The consulate had primarily served the handling of relations with Palestinians.

    The Biden administration will be postponing the reopening of the US Consulate in Jerusalem until after the Israeli government is able to successfully approve its budget, it was revealed on Wednesday.

    One official relayed to the Times of Israel that the Biden White House agreed to delay the reopening effort in order to prevent the further destabilization of the Bennett administration, which has been at the center of an ongoing round of tug of war with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet members.

    American and Palestinian sources informed Axios that a government budget is not likely to pass until at least early November, a timeline that will be crucial for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett should he want to hold onto his post for another year. 

    This Monday, March 4, 2019 photo shows United States consulate building in Jerusalem.
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    This Monday, March 4, 2019 photo shows United States consulate building in Jerusalem.

    In the event the budget turns into a no-go, the prime minister’s administration may soon begin to fall apart, and even possibly see the call for another round of Israeli elections. 

    Palestinian officials have indicated that they are willing to accept the delayed opening so long as the building is in fact reopened once the budget clears the Israeli parliament. However, in the meantime, discussions regarding who will lead the American mission are ongoing within the US State Department.

    The latest development comes on the heels of reports that previously detailed that both the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the prime minister’s office lobbied for the postponement. 

    Incidentally, a push to reopen the facility in Jerusalem was made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the last days of the Netanyahu administration. At the time, Netanyahu is said to have remarked that such a move would help him “score political points.”

    Former US President Donald Trump shuttered the consulate in Jerusalem in 2019. At the time, the State Department explained the closure as part of the Trump White House’s efforts to “increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our diplomatic engagements and operations.”

    Related:

    Israel Clashes With Ben & Jerry’s After Company Halts Ice Cream Sales in 'Occupied Territories'
    When Ice Cream Gets Political: Israel PM Bennet Warns Ben & Jerry's Owner of 'Severe Consequences'
    It's 'Crazy' to Think Pegasus Developer Isn't Sharing Sensitive Info With Israel, US Official Claims
    IDF Chief of Staff Threatens Full-Fledged Retaliation Against Lebanese Rocket Attack on Israel
    Where’s the Rage for Israel and NSO’s Pegasus the West Had for China’s Huawei?
    Tags:
    Naftali Bennett, Biden Administration, Jerusalem, US Consulate
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse