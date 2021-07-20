Several Rockets Reportedly Fall Near Presidential Palace in Kabul During Eid Prayers

Several rockets fell near the presidential palace in central Kabul during the Eid al-Adha prayer, Afghan Tolo News outlet reported on Tuesday.
According to another local media report, at least three explosions were heard near the palace.
#AFG. Eid prayers in presidential palace, where president #Ghani & other high ranking govt officials were offering prayers, disrupted as several rockets landed near P palace in downtown #Kabul.— Ab Qadir Sediqi (@qadir_sediqi) July 20, 2021
The rockets were reportedly fired at around 03:30 GMT and were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone - the area which houses the palace and several embassies, including the US mission.
The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban* earlier issued a joint statement saying that they will continue high-level negotiations to reach an agreement.
In recent months, the Taliban have stepped up their onslaught as the withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan draws to a close following the US decision to fully withdraw its forces from the war-torn country by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
