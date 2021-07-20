IDF Says Intercepted Two Rockets Reportedly Launched From Lebanon

At least two rockets have targeted Israel's territory on early Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that it intercepted the missiles and they fell in an unpopulated area.
Sirens were reportedly activated in the Western Galilee region, north-western Israel.
BREAKING: 2 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. 1 of the rockets was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System & the 2nd rocket fell in an open area inside Israel.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 20, 2021
We remain prepared to defend Israel on all fronts.
