Register
14:40 GMT19 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this March 27, 2020 file photo, U.S. soldiers stand guard during the hand over ceremony of Qayyarah Airfield, Iraqi Security Forces, in the south of Mosul, Iraq.

    Iraqi PM Says US Combat Troops Have Got to Go

    © AP Photo / Ali Abdul Hassan
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081963929_0:248:2730:1784_1200x675_80_0_0_24b72171d1fe8c5d8e4ab9b3af111744.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107191083414010-iraqi-pm-says-us-combat-troops-have-got-to-go/

    In January 2020, Iraq’s parliament issued a resolution ordering the expulsion of all US and coalition forces from their country in response to the unprovoked assassination of a senior Iranian military commander in Baghdad. Washington has pared down its deployment and handed over some bases to Iraq, but refused to depart the country completely.

    Iraq continues to depend on American security and training assistance, but doesn’t want US combat troops to remain present in the country, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said amid his preparations to visit Washington next week.

    “We are visiting Washington to set out our relationship with America. The Iraqi army still needs their forces for training. We need their support to our air force, and we need their intelligence support in the fight against ISIS*,” al-Kadhimi said, speaking to Saudi Arabia’s al-Hadath TV on Sunday.

    “The visit will be to set out this relationship, and to put an end to the presence of combat forces, because the Iraqi army can now fight for itself on behalf of Iraqis and the world against terrorist groups in Iraq. There is no need for combat troops,” the prime minister stressed.

    President Joe Biden speaks about the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Biden Slammed by GOP for ‘Bare Minimum’ Response to Escalating Attacks on US Troops in Iraq, Syria
    In a related development, the Iraqi military announced Sunday that its forces had destroyed a Daesh (ISIS)* drone loitering over a police station in the western al-Anbar province and seized four of the group’s strongholds in Kirkuk region, capturing weapons and other equipment.

    Al-Kadhimi is set to arrive in Washington on Monday 26 July for face-to-face talks with US President Joe Biden, with a White House brief on the upcoming visit saying that it would “highlight the strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq and advance bilateral cooperation” between the two nations. The Iraqi side says al-Kadhimi’s objectives during the visit will include pushing for a concrete timetable on the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

    In his comments to al-Hadath, the prime minister expressed “hope” that Iraq would not allowed to become an arena for the conflict between the United States and Iran, stressed that he would not allow his country to be used to threaten its neighbours, and noted that Baghdad is partnered with Iran because “the Iranians are working seriously to help us build stability in Iraq.” Al-Kadhimi confirmed that he would visit the Islamic Republic some time after the inauguration of the country’s new president in August.

    Iraq and the United States established “the mechanisms for the withdrawal of combat forces from Iraq” in April, but did not set a deadline for the troop pullout. Later that month, US Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie welcomed plans by NATO to expand their presence in the country from 500 to 4,000 troops, suggesting the Western alliance was “going to stay in Iraq” to “finish the [Daesh] fight.”

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits Iraq, file photo.
    © Photo : NATO
    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits Iraq, file photo.

    Troop Pullout Bogged Down

    The Trump administration began to draw down troop numbers in the country in March of 2020 after assassinating Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad in January of that year, with troop numbers declining from 5,300 to 2,500 by the time Donald Trump left office. In addition to the troop withdrawals, the US formally handed control of major bases back to the Iraqi side. The Trump administration planned to withdraw all remaining US forces from both Iraq and Afghanistan by the spring of 2021.

    Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer in Imam Khomeini Hossainiah in Tehran
    © CC BY 4.0 / Unknown author / Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer
    Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer in Imam Khomeini Hossainiah in Tehran

    The Biden administration has resisted in principle the idea of a complete pullout, citing the supposed ongoing threat of jihadist militias, four years after Washington declared victory in the war against Daesh in 2017.

    Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militias – a Baghdad-allied collection of mostly Shia militants formed in 2014 to battle the terrorists, have demanded an immediate and complete US withdrawal from Iraqi territory, accusing Washington of supporting Daesh, and warning that US forces in the country may be targeted if they refuse to leave. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chairman of the PMF, was killed alongside Soleimani in the January 2020 US airstrike, enraging militia leaders and prompting Iraq’s Shia majority parliament to demand the expulsion of the Americans.

    Last week, Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia the Pentagon has consistently blamed for rocket attacks against US forces, warned Washington that Iraq’s battle against US “occupation” would not end until all uninvited foreign forces were out of the country. Meanwhile, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, another Shia militia, has said that there would be no safe haven for “terrorist US forces” in their country.

    Members of the Hezbollah Brigade in Iraq, a Shiite movement supporting the Iraqi government forces in the ongoing clashes against Islamic State
    © AFP 2021 / HAIDAR HAMDANI
    Members of the Hezbollah Brigade in Iraq, a Shiite movement supporting the Iraqi government forces in the ongoing clashes against Islamic State

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Iran Denies Involvement in Attacks Against US Bases in Iraq, Envoy to UN Says
    Erbil Airport in Iraq Hosting US Troops Comes Under Rocket, Drone Attack - Reports
    Three Injured as at Least 14 Rockets Hit Iraq's Ain Al-Asad Base Hosting US Forces, Coalition Says
    Biden Slammed by GOP for ‘Bare Minimum’ Response to Escalating Attacks on US Troops in Iraq, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse