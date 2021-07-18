5.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Iran's Fars Province, Report Says

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Iran's southern Fars province on Sunday, the country's state television reported.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the quake at 5.4 on the Richter scale.
M5.4 #earthquake (#زلزله) strikes 137 km W of #Shīrāz (#Iran) 20 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/6gVUJTvJWc— EMSC (@LastQuake) July 18, 2021
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, seismologists added.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
