Situation in Jerusalem as Jewish Worshippers Set to Pray on Tisha b'Av

Sputnik is live from East Jerusalem, where Palestinian activists are ecpected to gather to protest against Jewish worshipers who are praying at the Temple Mount on 18 July during Tisha b'Av, also known as the “Memorial of the destruction of the Temple".
The Temple Mount is considered one of the most important site for the Jewish people. It is also a part of the site of al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites for Muslims, and has long been a source of tensions between Muslim and Jewish worshippers, who both claim it is religiously significant.
