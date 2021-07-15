Register
01:02 GMT15 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An F-15E Strike Eagle deploys flairs during a mission over Afghanistan

    An Iron Dome Rocket Tried to Shoot Down an IAF Fighter Jet During Israel’s May Gaza War, Report Says

    © Photo : US Air Force / Staff Sgt. Aaron Allmon
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 23
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107151083387600-an-iron-dome-rocket-tried-to-shoot-down-an-iaf-fighter-jet-during-israels-may-gaza-war---report/

    In the aftermath of the 11-day war in May, the US rushed to resupply Israel’s stocks of the Tamir rockets used by its Iron Dome system, and in its defense appropriations for fiscal year 2022, Congress has set aside $108 million to help Israel buy more Iron Dome equipment.

    Israel’s Iron Dome air defense systems are supposed to defend the country against rockets and mortar fire, but during the intense bombing campaign of May 2021, one of the rockets accidentally went after an Israeli fighter jet flying over the Gaza Strip, according to reports by Israeli news outlets.

    According to the Times of Israel, there are two accounts of the event circulating in Israeli media: in one version, the Iron Dome deliberately locked onto the Israeli Air Force F-15 Ra’am flying over Gaza and fired on it, believing it to be a rocket fired by Hamas and bound for an Israeli settlement. In another version, the missile missed its initial target and then went after the F-15.

    Either way, the Iron Dome battery operators realized their mistake and detonated the Tamir just moments before it slammed into the Israeli jet, close enough to shower it with shrapnel.

    Regardless of which is true, the IAF has confirmed the basics of the story and said it was looking to learn from it. 

    “This is a complex incident, in which the Air Force is required to intercept rockets and at the same time attack Gaza,” the IDF told Channel 12. “We are investigating the incident to make improvements, as well as continuing to carry out missions for the sake of the safety of those in Israel.”

    The IDF made no comment about how the F-15 got targeted, since aircraft are supposed to use friend-or-foe indicators that prevent that kind of friendly fire from happening.

    The Iron Dome did manage to shoot down an Israeli aircraft during the 11-day war: a Skylark hand-launched reconnaissance drone met its end in a bit of friendly fire, the IDF told Haaretz.
    Rocket is launched from a new Israeli anti-missile system known as Iron Dome. (File)
    © AP Photo / Dan Balilty
    Rocket is launched from a new Israeli anti-missile system known as Iron Dome. (File)

    The Tamir missile fired at the F-15 uses a proximity fuse to detonate its 35-pound warhead when it gets close to its target. It’s unclear how much damage it could have done to the F-15, but where it struck would have been of great importance. The Skylark drone it shot down weighs just 15 pounds and Hamas’ Qassam rockets aren’t much bigger, whereas an F-15 weighs an estimated 45,000 pounds.

    The jets can take quite a beating, too, as the IAF well knows. In one incident during a training mission in 1983, an F-15 collided with an A-4 Skyhawk over the Negev, shearing the F-15’s starboard wing almost completely off. Nonetheless, the pilot returned to base and made an emergency landing, albeit at twice the typical speed in order to maintain lift, and the jet was later repaired and flew again.

    Israel fired thousands of Tamir rockets during the 11-day war in Gaza, which lasted from May 10 to May 21. Airstrikes began after Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, fired rockets at Jerusalem in solidarity with Palestinian protesters there, who were demonstrating against Israeli police actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the several Palestinian-majority neighborhoods where Jewish settlers are trying to evict Palestinian families. Israel responded with airstrikes on Hamas positions, and Hamas responded with more rockets, targeting other Israeli cities, as well.

    The vast majority of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome, but hundreds still got through, and 13 people were killed in Israel. In Gaza, which has no air defenses to speak of, Israeli aircraft bombed with near-impunity, and more than 250 people were killed. 

    Related:

    Flattened Gaza Media Tower Had Hamas Iron Dome-Jamming Tech Inside, Israeli Diplomat Claims
    Video: Israel Conducts Airstrikes Against 'Hamas' Targets in Gaza
    IDF Releases Planning Sketches of 1981 Air Raid on Saddam Hussein’s Osirak Nuclear Reactor
    Tags:
    Gaza, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), F-15 Eagle, Iron Dome
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse