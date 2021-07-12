Register
05:33 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Palestinian laborer works at the construction site of a house during a lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 15, 2021

    Delta Strain Not a Concern in West Bank Yet But Situation Might Still Spiral Out of Control

    © REUTERS / RANEEN SAWAFTA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082381582_0:292:3072:2020_1200x675_80_0_0_a30a811d164b1456f1a35a8cdc7800f5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107121083364445-delta-strain-not-a-concern-in-west-bank-yet-but-situation-might-still-spiral-out-of-control/

    So far only a couple of cases of the Delta variant have been found in the West Bank, and although the current situation doesn't worry the authorities, the PA government has already extended its state of emergency till 3 August.

    Although in Israel, the number of new coronavirus cases keeps going up, in the neighbouring West Bank the situation seems to be calmer.

    According to official statistics, there are nearly 1,900 active cases in the West Bank and Gaza. Only six of them are in intensive care units. Two patients are connected to ventilators

    Business As Usual

    More than 20 active cases were registered in Hebron, one of West Bank's biggest cities, and Belal Anwar Al Muhtaseb, head of public relations at the local municipality, says the current situation doesn't bother the Palestinian public.

    "People move freely here, they attend weddings, prayers and funerals. Life continues as normal."

    In recent weeks, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has eased some of the restrictions that had been put in place when the numbers of COVID-19 patients were high. They opened restaurants, allowed stores to increase their operating capacity to 50 percent, enabled the opening of banks and other public and private institutions.

    But the easing of limitations might soon come to an end. In recent days, the West Bank has registered a couple of cases of the so-called Delta variant, believed to be 70 percent more contagious than the original virus. Although these numbers are still low, they might rapidly grow, just as they did in Israel.

    Authorities of the West Bank have already begun taking measures to curb the spread of the new strain. The state of emergency has been extended till at least 3 August. Police started to monitor movement between governorates, and the public was asked to avoid mass gatherings and adhere to social distancing and the wearing of facial masks.

    Vaccines Scrutinized?

    The Ramallah government has also launched a fierce advocacy campaign aimed at encouraging the public to get vaccinated. They set up special centres where people can get vaccinated or register their names, and they boosted attempts to raise awareness on social media platforms. But Al Muhtaseb says that only around 50 percent have taken the calls to get inoculated seriously. 

    Statistics suggest that the numbers are even lower. As of Sunday, only 385,000 Palestinians of the West Bank have been fully vaccinated, which is just 8.2 percent of the total population. Some have been inoculated with the Pfizer jab, others with China's Xinopharm, Russia's Sputnik and Britain's AstroZeneca.

    Al Muhtaseb says the public is rather divided over the need to get a jab. "Some parts of the population don't believe in the vaccine. Others do but they also think that because they have had the jab, they won't be harmed."

    For the PA authorities that might be a reason to worry, and Al Muhtaseb is certain that at the end of the day, the government will declare a number of stricter measures, maybe along the lines of what was declared in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

    For now, however, authorities in the West Bank are sticking to a wait-and-see policy. "Right now, they are observing the situation closely. They look at other states and how they are reacting to the crisis, and they will act responsibly in the West Bank, if need be."

    Tags:
    emergency, authorities, COVID-19, West Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse