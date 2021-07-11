Second US Base Near Syrian Oil Field Comes Under Attack, Local Media Say

A US military base near the Omar oil field - Syria's largest source of crude oil, has come under attack, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported Sunday, citing local sources.
The agency's sources said the US base, situated in the country's Deir ez-Zor province, was targeted by rocket propelled grenades.
Plumes of smoke were said to be rising from the area in the aftermath of the attack.
SANA gave no indication of who may have been responsible for the rocket fire, or whether it resulted in any casualties or serious damage.
US forces and their allies have not yet commented on the alleged incident.
This is the second time the Omar field has been attacked this week. On Wednesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces - a US-backed mostly Syrian Kurdish militia involved in the illegal occupation of eastern Syria, said they had thwarted a drone attack on the field. However, pro-Syrian government media reported that the drone attack caused smoke to rise from the base near the field in the attack's aftermath.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)