Videos: Major Explosion Rattles Tehran, Causes Yet Unknown

A massive blast and subsequent fire was reported late Friday in the western district of Tehran, Iran, prompting many residents in the area to seek cover.
Reports have suggested that the explosion erupted inside a residential building near Mellat Park, one of the capital province's largest green spaces. It is believed that the explosion was caused by a malfunction in the building's gas system.
It's unclear whether the explosion resulted in any injuries or fatalities.
Citing a spokesperson for the local fire department, the Fars News Agency reported that officials are on the scene and examining the blaze.
— خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 9, 2021
Video footage said to be from the scene has emerged on social media, depicting a major fire that followed the blast.
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) July 9, 2021
— Suribelle (@Suribelle1) July 9, 2021
Local media outlets have cited eyewitnesses as detailing that the late Friday explosion "sounded like a building collapsed." An earlier report from the Fars News Agency also described the blast as a "terrible sound" that rang out across western Tehran.
— خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 9, 2021
An investigation into the cause of the blast is ongoing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)