06:54 GMT07 July 2021
    Israel's 11th President, Isaac Herzog

    As Israel Readies to Swear in Its 11th President, Many Tweeps Say He's Illegitimate

    Middle East
    Isaac Herzog will be sworn in later today in the Knesset. He will serve the country for seven years and will be responsible for symbolic tasks. But the beginning of his tenure has already been marked by turbulence following his decision to appoint a spokesman, linked to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    Israel will swear in its 11th President Isaac (Bougie) Herzog on Wednesday in a ceremony that will take place at the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, at 3:30 p.m. local time.

    After the ceremony is over, the new head of state will be welcomed by outgoing President Reuven Rivlin, who will depart the offical residence in Jerusalem for the last time at around 8:30 p.m.

    Storm Looming

    The swearing-in ceremony for the new president has already stirred up a storm in Israel. The reason for this is Herzog's decision to appoint Naor Yehiya, who until recently served as a spokesman for former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party Likud, as his own spokesperson.

    Later on Wednesday, hundreds are expected to gather at the Knesset to vent their anger at Herzog's decision and urge him to backtrack on it.

    They will also demand that Netanyahu not be pardoned. The ex-PM is currently on trial over charges of fraud, breach of trust, and corruption in a number of graft probes that include buying positive press and receiving illegal gifts from a rich donor.

    The decision to appoint a spokesman linked to Netanyahu has also prompted a harsh response on social media platforms.

    Tweeps Against Herzog

    While very few congratulated Herzog on his new job, a vast majority of Twitter users slammed him for his decision.

    "Dear Bougie. You are going to go down in history as the first president of the State of Israel who was ousted before the end of his term. Congratulations".

    Another Tweep wrote: "If Herzog does not cancel the appointment of the spokesman... it will be the most miserable swearing-in of the president in the country's history. It will be Bougie's face, but it will also be the dirty hands of the criminal defendant [Netanyahu - ed.]".

    But links to Netanyahu are not the only reason for their anger. Although Israel's president is not a decision-maker when it comes to security, defence, and social-economic issues, the head of state carries a symbolic role, representing the country on the international arena. They are also expected to unite the people and serve as a beacon of hope and solidarity. 

    Yet, the question is whether Herzog, who comes from a well-connected family (his father served as Israel's sixth president) is up for the challenge. Some believe he is unfit for the job.

    "You are detached from the people. How can you bring change and healing?!... Bougie, you're just disappointing. You start your term with very jarring chords. You know we will not give up on you. You have another chance to mend [your choice - ed.]".

    "Isaac, shame on you. Most of the people are aware that you have made a deal [behind our backs]. Do you think people are stupid? We know to whom you are indebted, and how much you owe. In the eyes of most of us you are a non-kosher president! You are illegitimate! A disgrace".

    Herzog will stay in office for seven years but as the beginning of his tenure has already been already marred, it might be an indication of what is yet to come. 

