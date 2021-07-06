Erbil Airport in Iraq Hosting US Troops Comes Under Rocket, Drone Attack - Reports

The Erbil International Airport in Iraq was struck with a bevy of rocket and drone attacks late Tuesday, marking the latest incident in a spate of recent strikes in the area, security forces with the Kurdistan Region's Counterterrorism Directorate have detailed.
Unconfirmed estimates from militia-affiliated outlets suggest that at least 20 rockets were launched toward the airport. Reports have also indicated that the strike included the usage of three drones.
A statement released by the directorate details that the attack unfolded at roughly 10:30 p.m. local time, and that no structural damage was detected. It was also noted the strikes resulted in no fatalities. Although a fire did break out, it was promptly extinguished.
Video footage from the area captures emergency sirens blaring at the US Consulate.
— Karwan Faidhi Dri (@KarwanFaidhiDri) July 6, 2021
The latest development comes just one day after officials revealed that a rocket was struck down over the US embassy in Baghdad, as well as rockets that were deployed toward the al-Asad air base, a nearby station that hosts US troops.
In fact, since the start of 2021, US-led coalition troops having been coming under fire in the area since mid-February, when multiple rocket attacks prompted two fatalities and over a dozen injuries.
